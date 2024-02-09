HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Down 1.5 %

HEI opened at $186.64 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

