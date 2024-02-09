Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 48 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.