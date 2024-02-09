Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 288,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. 37,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

