Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. 316,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

