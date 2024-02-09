Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $52,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 395.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,567. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

