Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $32,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 430,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

