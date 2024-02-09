Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.24. 205,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,289. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average of $127.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

