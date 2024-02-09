Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,568 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $85.65. 353,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

