Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 175 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.48. 424,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,788. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

