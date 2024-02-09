Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Primis Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 119,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 488,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $304.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.