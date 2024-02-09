Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 35,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,653. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

