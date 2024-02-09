Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 910 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

