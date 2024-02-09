Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.51. 4,406,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,904,504. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

