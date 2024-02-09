Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRU traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. 75,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

