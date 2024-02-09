Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on T. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.