Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,507. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

