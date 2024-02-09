Herold Advisors Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,742 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

