Herold Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. 3,003,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,301,953. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

