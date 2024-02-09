Herold Advisors Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $876.27. The stock had a trading volume of 128,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,727. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $779.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.