Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $225,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.75. 52,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.90. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

