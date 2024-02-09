Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $419,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.16. 913,279 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

