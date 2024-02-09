Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $490,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.44. 44,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,206. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

