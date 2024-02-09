Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.