Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 1.24% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 10,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

