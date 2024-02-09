Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 8,314 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

