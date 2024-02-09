HighTower Advisors LLC Has $43.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.



