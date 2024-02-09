HighTower Advisors LLC Has $43.93 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 207.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,788 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $43,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

