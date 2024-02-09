HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $66,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 272.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

