HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 327,860 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $60,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,531,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,758,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

