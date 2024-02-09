HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $50,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $270.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

