HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 55,063 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $66,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.