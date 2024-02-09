Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $35.16

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $34.42. Honda Motor shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 212,571 shares.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.