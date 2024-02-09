Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $35.16

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $34.42. Honda Motor shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 212,571 shares.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
