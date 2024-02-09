Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.61. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hoth Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Articles

