Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 2,946 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

PBW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 149,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,699. The company has a market capitalization of $425.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

