Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 134,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

