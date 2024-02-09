Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys Shares of 2,012 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,965. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.