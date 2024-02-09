Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.84. 284,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,496. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of -130.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

