Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $209,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 118.5% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,637,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 5,082.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 228,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $18,096,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

THOR Industries stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,594. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

