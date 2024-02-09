Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.36. 140,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,605. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

