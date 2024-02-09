Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.36. 150,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,835. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

