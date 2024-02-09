Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA traded down $9.42 on Friday, reaching $391.97. 44,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,121. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $404.94.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 72.26% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

