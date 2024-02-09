Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Price Performance
Seagen stock remained flat at $228.74 during trading hours on Friday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
