Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 387 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 87,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Home Depot by 54.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 866,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 304,336 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.05. 455,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,142. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $365.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $360.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

