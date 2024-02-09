Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 885 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink's Price Performance

NYSE BCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. 14,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

