Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 17,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

