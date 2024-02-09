HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Boosted by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $26.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $655.38. 309,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.32 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -174.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

