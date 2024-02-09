Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.05. The company had a trading volume of 378,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.85. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.