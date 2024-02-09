Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

DLR stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

