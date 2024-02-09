Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $144.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

