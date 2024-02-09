Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

